HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 39,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,659. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

