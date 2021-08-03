Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.20 ($1.96). Hays shares last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.96), with a volume of 2,322,793 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -299.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.12.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.