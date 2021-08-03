Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Issues Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HAYW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,790. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

