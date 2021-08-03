Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $59,687,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $1,705,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $13,532,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

