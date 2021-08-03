HBW Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

PAVE opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.