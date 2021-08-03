HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $411.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $415.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

