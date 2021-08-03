HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:ANGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 16,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,241. The firm has a market cap of $311.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

