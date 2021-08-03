HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,769. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

