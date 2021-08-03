HC Wainwright Trims CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

