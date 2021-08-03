HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $102,074.13 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.51. 1,269,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

