H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 710,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 5,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 79.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

