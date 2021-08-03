Head to Head Analysis: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Cardlytics alerts:

This table compares Cardlytics and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -34.32% -20.85% -12.22% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99%

This table compares Cardlytics and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 21.96 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -60.90 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Cyxtera Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $142.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.