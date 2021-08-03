Head to Head Comparison: FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, meaning that its stock price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 79.52% 8.39% 3.56% FOMO N/A N/A -446.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is more favorable than FOMO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $95.49 million 5.29 $18.41 million $1.12 11.63 FOMO $90,000.00 112.58 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats FOMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides germicidal disinfection of air and hard surfaces across the commercial and residential landscape. It also offers personal protective equipment, as well as turn-key lighting solutions for a range of clients. In addition, it provides energy efficiency consulting and sustainability solutions. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. and changed its name to FOMO Corp. in December 2019. FOMO Corp. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

