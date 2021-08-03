Head to Head Comparison: Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hino Motors has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -0.48% 1.27% 0.62% NSK 0.08% 0.10% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hino Motors and NSK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $14.14 billion 0.35 -$70.39 million N/A N/A NSK $7.05 billion 0.58 $3.34 million N/A N/A

NSK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hino Motors and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 1 1 0 2.50 NSK 0 3 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T. The company was founded on August 1, 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; recruitment services; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

