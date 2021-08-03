Head to Head Contrast: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Autoscope Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific 0 1 18 0 2.95

Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus price target of $547.11, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Thermo Fisher Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thermo Fisher Scientific is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% Thermo Fisher Scientific 22.47% 29.43% 15.25%

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Thermo Fisher Scientific pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.75 $1.06 million N/A N/A Thermo Fisher Scientific $32.22 billion 6.51 $6.38 billion $19.55 27.30

Thermo Fisher Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific beats Autoscope Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The Life Sciences Solutions segment comprises of portfolio of reagents, instruments, and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs, and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of disease. The Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services that are used for a range of applications in the laboratory on the production line and in the field. The Specialty Diagnostics segment gives diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products used to increase the speed and accuracy of diagnoses. The Laboratory Products and Services segment involves in providing everything needed for the laboratory, including a combination of self-manufactured and sourced products for customers in research, academic, government, industrial, and healthcare settings. The company was founded on October 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.