Head-To-Head Survey: BioHiTech Global (BHTG) and Its Rivals

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ: BHTG) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BioHiTech Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million -$11.54 million -2.23 BioHiTech Global Competitors $457.94 million -$13.00 million 24.51

BioHiTech Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioHiTech Global. BioHiTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% BioHiTech Global Competitors -2.27% -12.22% 5.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global’s peers have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioHiTech Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioHiTech Global Competitors 319 1142 1417 38 2.40

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 71.85%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

