Head-To-Head Survey: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orbsat and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38% Cincinnati Bell -1.32% N/A -0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.68 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.56 billion 0.50 -$55.60 million ($0.36) -42.64

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cincinnati Bell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, backup, disaster recovery, SLA-based monitoring and management, cloud computing, and cloud consulting services; and consulting services, including IT staffing, consulting, and emerging technology solutions. In addition, it sells infrastructure hardware and maintenance contracts as well as installation projects. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

