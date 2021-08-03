Head-To-Head Survey: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

20.4% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of RISE Education Cayman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vasta Platform and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 5 0 2.83 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 134.62%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 3.00 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -63.55 RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.45 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -7.25

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats RISE Education Cayman on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.