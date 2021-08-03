Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

