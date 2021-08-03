Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Argus upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 77,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

