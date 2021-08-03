Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.610 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 2,717,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

