Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $181.64 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $181.64 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033050 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.00256472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006180 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,752,727 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

