HedgeTrade Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $334.55 million and $8,438.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004914 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034425 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025948 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

