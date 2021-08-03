Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 14,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.