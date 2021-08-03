Helex (HLX) One Day Volume Tops $5,597.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,076.30 and $5,597.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

