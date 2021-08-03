Helix One Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Helix has a total market capitalization of $80,076.84 and approximately $18.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 361.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017364 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.