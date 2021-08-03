Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €85.98 ($101.15). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €85.48 ($100.56), with a volume of 313,570 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEN3 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

