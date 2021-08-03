Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.01. 103,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,178. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.