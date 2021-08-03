Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1552.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$5.100 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 663,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,475. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

