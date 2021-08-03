Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 667,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,475. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

