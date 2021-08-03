Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-12.5% (implying $6.01-6.23 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$5.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 663,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

