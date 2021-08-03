HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $87,418.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00062618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00807399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042298 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

