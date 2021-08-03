Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce sales of $28.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.50 million and the highest is $29.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

HRTX opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

