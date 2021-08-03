Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.80, with a volume of 6620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

HRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.69. The stock has a market cap of C$656.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

