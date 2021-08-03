Hertz Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $135,317.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $135,317.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00141340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.72 or 0.99927364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00848076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

