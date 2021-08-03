Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

