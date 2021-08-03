Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 18.1% in July

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,340,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 29,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. 189,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

