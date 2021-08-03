Hifi Finance Achieves Market Cap of $92.83 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $92.83 million and approximately $33.25 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hifi Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

