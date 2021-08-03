Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404,921 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Hilltop worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.