Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 889.60 ($11.62). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 865.60 ($11.31), with a volume of 532,268 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 837.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.14.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

