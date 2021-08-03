Hive Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $161.46 million and approximately $39.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,661,605 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

