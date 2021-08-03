HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 8.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 618.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. 3,416,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.78.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

