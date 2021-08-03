HollyGold Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,783.00 (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, HollyGold has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $142,783.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,524,265 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

