Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.91. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

