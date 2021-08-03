Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 432.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 34.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 9.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 87.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

