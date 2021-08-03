Home Point Capital (HMPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMPT opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

HMPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

