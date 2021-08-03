HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $83.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $85.58 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $346.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $327.19 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $804.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

