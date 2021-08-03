HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $434.20 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

