HOMIHELP Trading Down 22.9% This Week (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $7.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042347 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.