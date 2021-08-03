Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

